India's commercial paper rates have eased sharply over the past month, attracting a raft of new corporate issuers looking to raise short-term funding given expectations the central bank will cut interests later this year. Rates on three-month commercial paper have eased to 9.42 percent from around 10 percent at the start of June on the back of the improving liquidity conditions in the banking system, as shown by the drop in repo borrowings from the central bank window. That has attracted issuers such as Steel Authority of India , Rural Electrification Corp and Vodafone India into the commercial paper segment, marking a shift from their traditional preference to sell longer-term bonds. The move to lock in short-term funding makes sense, according to analysts, given widespread expectations the Reserve Bank of India will cut interest rates later this year after keeping policy on hold at its July 31 review. "Liquidity deficit has eased substantially and interest rate outlook is improving fast, so companies don't want to lock in long term funds now," said Ajay Manglunia, senior vice-president of Edelweiss Securities. CP issuance is also likely to remain strong given short-term bank lending remains more expensive, analysts said. Banks cannot lend at rates lower than the current base rate of roughly 10.20-10.75 percent. The improved liquidity in the banking system has also reduced short-term debt issuance from lenders, making it easier for corporate issuers to raise funds from mutual funds. "Mutual funds are buying aggressively in secondary market CPs so the primary market rates have come down drastically," said Ashish Jalan, manager, SPA Securities. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com)