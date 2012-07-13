India's commercial paper rates have eased sharply over the past
month, attracting a raft of new corporate issuers looking to
raise short-term funding given expectations the central bank
will cut interests later this year.
Rates on three-month commercial paper have
eased to 9.42 percent from around 10 percent at the start of
June on the back of the improving liquidity conditions in the
banking system, as shown by the drop in repo borrowings from the
central bank window.
That has attracted issuers such as Steel Authority of India
, Rural Electrification Corp and Vodafone
India into the commercial paper segment, marking a shift from
their traditional preference to sell longer-term bonds.
The move to lock in short-term funding makes sense,
according to analysts, given widespread expectations the Reserve
Bank of India will cut interest rates later this year after
keeping policy on hold at its July 31 review.
"Liquidity deficit has eased substantially and interest rate
outlook is improving fast, so companies don't want to lock in
long term funds now," said Ajay Manglunia, senior vice-president
of Edelweiss Securities.
CP issuance is also likely to remain strong given short-term
bank lending remains more expensive, analysts said. Banks cannot
lend at rates lower than the current base rate of roughly
10.20-10.75 percent.
The improved liquidity in the banking system has also
reduced short-term debt issuance from lenders, making it easier
for corporate issuers to raise funds from mutual funds.
"Mutual funds are buying aggressively in secondary market
CPs so the primary market rates have come down drastically,"
said Ashish Jalan, manager, SPA Securities.
(archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com)