Dec 2The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.26 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.55/8.75 8.65 2 MONTHS 8.51/8.70 8.61 3 MONTHS 8.40/8.55 8.48 6 MONTHS 8.16/8.26 8.21 9 MONTHS 8.00/8.10 8.05 1 YEAR 7.88/7.91 7.90 2 YEARS 7.33/7.36 7.35 3 YEARS 7.23/7.27 7.25 4 YEARS 7.16/7.20 7.18 5 YEARS 7.15/7.18 7.17 7 YEARS 7.13/7.23 7.18 10 YEARS 7.13/7.23 7.18 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)