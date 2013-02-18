Feb 18 Monday The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3 mths Commercial Paper
Benchmark is 9.6500% compared with 9.6000% on Friday 15 Feb.
TENORS BENCHMARK
------- ---------
1 Month 8.3875
2 Month 9.0188
3 Month 9.6500
4 Month 9.6667
5 Month 9.6833
6 Month 9.7000
7 Month 9.7102
8 Month 9.7204
9 Month 9.7306
10 Month 9.7408
11 Month 9.7510
1 Year 9.7625
COMPUTATION: Indicative quotes from Investors as well as Issuers are polled from
the panel of contributors by Thomson Reuters personnel for 1month, 3 month, 6
month
& 1year Primary Market A1+ Commercial Papers. Single one way BID & ASK rate
contributed by contributors are considered for the benchmark. Median is computed
from
quotes received from Investors and Issuers after eliminating one high and one
low and
final fixing is arrived by taking simple average of Investors Median and
Issuer's Median for each tenor.This process is followed to arrive the fixing
for 1m, 3m, 6m, and 1 year CP.The 2 month CP benchmark is computed by
interpolating the 1 month and 3 month CP benchmark, the 4 month and
5 month benchmarks are computed by interpolating the 3 month and 6 month
benchmarks and the 7 month, 8 month, 9 month, 10 month and 11 month
benchmarks are computed by interpolating the 6 month and 1 year benchmarks.
For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on
or type INCPCONT followed by an Enter key. For
benchmark levels, please double-click on or type
0#INFIMCPBMK= and then press ENTER.
gives spread on CP over T-Bill
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.