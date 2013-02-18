Feb 18 Monday The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3 mths Commercial Paper Benchmark is 9.6500% compared with 9.6000% on Friday 15 Feb. TENORS BENCHMARK ------- --------- 1 Month 8.3875 2 Month 9.0188 3 Month 9.6500 4 Month 9.6667 5 Month 9.6833 6 Month 9.7000 7 Month 9.7102 8 Month 9.7204 9 Month 9.7306 10 Month 9.7408 11 Month 9.7510 1 Year 9.7625 COMPUTATION: Indicative quotes from Investors as well as Issuers are polled from the panel of contributors by Thomson Reuters personnel for 1month, 3 month, 6 month & 1year Primary Market A1+ Commercial Papers. Single one way BID & ASK rate contributed by contributors are considered for the benchmark. Median is computed from quotes received from Investors and Issuers after eliminating one high and one low and final fixing is arrived by taking simple average of Investors Median and Issuer's Median for each tenor.This process is followed to arrive the fixing for 1m, 3m, 6m, and 1 year CP.The 2 month CP benchmark is computed by interpolating the 1 month and 3 month CP benchmark, the 4 month and 5 month benchmarks are computed by interpolating the 3 month and 6 month benchmarks and the 7 month, 8 month, 9 month, 10 month and 11 month benchmarks are computed by interpolating the 6 month and 1 year benchmarks. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type INCPCONT followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type 0#INFIMCPBMK= and then press ENTER. gives spread on CP over T-Bill FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.