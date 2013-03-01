Mar 1 Friday The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3 mths Commercial Paper
Benchmark is 9.9250% compared with 9.9375% on Thursday 28 Feb.
TENORS BENCHMARK
------- ---------
1 Month 8.6750
2 Month 9.3000
3 Month 9.9250
4 Month 9.8833
5 Month 9.8417
6 Month 9.8000
7 Month 9.7918
8 Month 9.7837
9 Month 9.7755
10 Month 9.7674
11 Month 9.7592
1 Year 9.7500
COMPUTATION: Indicative quotes from Investors as well as Issuers are polled
fromthe panel of contributors by Thomson Reuters for 1month
3 month, 6 month, & 1year Primary Market A1+ Commercial Papers. Single one way
BID & ASK rate contributed by contributors are considered
for the benchmark. Median is computed from quotes received from Investors and
Issuers after eliminating one high and one low and final
fixing is arrived by taking simple Average of Investors Median and Issuer's
Median for each tenor. This process is followed to arrive
the fixing for 1m, 3m, 6m, and 1 year CP.The 2 month CP benchmark is computed by
interpolating the 1 month and 3 month CP benchmark
the 4 month and 5 month benchmarks are computed by interpolating the 3 month and
6 month benchmarks and the 7 month, 8 month, 9 month,
10 month and 11 month benchmarks are computed by interpolating the 6 month and 1
year benchmarks
For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type
INCPCONT followed by an Enter Key.
For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type
0#INFIMCPBMK= and then press ENTER.
gives spread on CP over T-Bill
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.