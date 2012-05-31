NEW DELHI May 31 India's consumer price index (CPI) for industrial workers rose 10.22 percent in April from a year earlier, faster than the annual rise of 8.65 percent in March, government data showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index for industrial workers rose 4 points from the previous month to 205 in April, data released by the labour ministry showed.

The government uses CPI for industrial workers to fix wages for its employees.

India's statistics ministry has also started releasing annual inflation data based on the CPI every month from February.

Indian consumer price inflation accelerated in April to 10.36 percent, from 9.47 percent in March. (Reporting by C.J. Nayak; editing by Malini Menon)