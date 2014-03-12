NEW DELHI, March 12 India's annual consumer price inflation eased more than expected to a 25-month low of 8.1 percent in February, helped by moderating food prices, government data showed on Wednesday.

A Reuters poll had forecast retail inflation would slow to 8.35 percent from an annual 8.79 percent in January.

Food prices for consumers rose 8.57 percent last month from a year earlier, slower than January's provisional 9.90 percent rise. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)