NEW DELHI India's consumer price index rose 9.39 percent in October from a year earlier, slower than September's annual rise of 10.06 percent, government data showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index for industrial workers rose 1 point from the previous month to 198 in October.

The wholesale price index-based inflation, the most widely watched gauge of prices in India, was 9.73 percent in October.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)