NEW DELHI, March 12 India's annual consumer price inflation nudged up to 5.37 percent in February, rising for the third straight month, compared with 5.11 percent in January, government data showed on Thursday.

The country's statistics department started using 2012 as the new base year in place of 2010 for measuring retail prices last month. It has lowered the weighting for food and fuel items in the revamped price index. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)