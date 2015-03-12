March 12 India's annual consumer price inflation nudged up to 5.37 percent in February, rising for the third straight month, compared with an upwardly revised figure of 5.19 percent in January, government data showed on Thursday. ---------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) Feb Jan Pct change FOOD & BEVERAGES 45.86 122.6 122.7 -0.08 FUEL AND LIGHT 6.84 117.7 116.5 1.03 CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR 6.53 123.3 122.5 0.65 HOUSING 10.07 118.1 117.3 0.68 PAN, TOBACCO ETC. 2.38 125.3 124.0 1.05 SERVICES (MISC) 28.32 114.1 114.0 0.09 GENERAL INDEX 100.00 119.7 119.5 0.17 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Note: Based on new series with 2012 as base year; figures rounded off SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)