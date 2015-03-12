* CPI inflation rises to 5.37 pct in Feb.
* RBI to release monetary policy on Apr. 7
* Finance minister wants retail inflation at 5 pct by March
By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, March 12 India's consumer inflation
edged up in February for the third straight month, mainly driven
by food prices, underscoring the risk of a rebound in
inflationary pressures from rising commodity prices.
The data comes ahead of Reserve Bank of India's monetary
policy meeting on April 7 and a week after the central bank cut
interest rates by 25 basis points for the second time this year,
acknowledging a deficit cutting roadmap set by the government in
the 2015/16 budget.
A plunge in global oil prices and weak consumption have
driven down inflation in Asia's third-largest economy from
double digits in 2013, giving room to the central bank to cut
interest rates to spur growth.
But consumer prices rose more than expected to
5.37 percent in February, compared with an upwardly revised
inflation reading of 5.19 percent in January.
Economists had forecast February retail inflation at 5.2
percent in a Reuters poll.
Industrial output slowed down to 2.6 percent in
January from upwardly revised 3.2 percent growth in the previous
month, a separate statement by the Statistics Ministry said.
The data, with 2004/05 as a base year, has become less
relevant after the government changed the methodology as well as
the base year for GDP calculations last month.
India, which has long battled volatile prices, formally
adopted inflation targeting in February, a historic monetary
policy overhaul that marked a victory for Reserve Bank of India
Governor Raghuram Rajan.
The government and the bank set a consumer inflation target
of 4 percent from next year, with a band of plus or minus 2
percentage points.
Food inflation rose to 6.79 percent in February compared to
6.06 percent in the previous month, the statement by Ministry of
Statistics showed.
Among the BRICS group of major emerging economies, China's
consumer inflation picked up in February to 1.4 percent, while
in Brazil, inflation hit the highest in a decade at 7.7 percent.
Many economists see at least one more rate cut this year,
but some fear inflation could accelerate in coming months after
a hike in local petrol and diesel prices and a possible seasonal
rise in food prices.
"We expect the RBI to cut rates by 25 basis points by June
and pause after that," said Siddharth Sanyal, an economist at
Barclays.
Since taking charge in May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
government has taken steps to tame prices, including controlling
the price paid to farmers of wheat and rice crop.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who presented his first
full-year budget last month, has set a growth target of 8.5
percent for the 2015/16 financial year beginning in April and
inflation at 5 percent by the end of March.
India's economy is projected to expand at 7.4 percent in the
current fiscal year, its fastest pace in three years based on
the new GDP series estimates.
Reporting by Manoj Kumar
Williams)