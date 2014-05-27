By Fayaz Bukhari
| SRINAGAR, India
SRINAGAR, India May 27 An Indian fighter jet
crashed in the Himalayan border state of Jammu and Kashmir on
Tuesday, the latest in a line of similar accidents and a
reminder for the new defence minister of the crucial need for
new military equipment.
The single-seater MiG-21 jet, a Russian-built aircraft,
crashed close to the town of Awantipora in the south of the
state, an Indian Air Force spokesman told Reuters.
The pilot was killed but there were no other casualties.
The accident was the latest in a series of crashes involving
India's fleet of MiG aircraft, which have been nicknamed "flying
coffins" by the Indian press.
More than half India's fleet of 872 MiGs has been lost to
crashes over the last four decades, the country's then Defence
Minister A.K. Antony told parliament in 2012.
Arun Jaitley, a close confidante of India's new Prime
Minister Narendra Modi, was named finance and defence minister
on Tuesday. Jaitley's top task as defence minister will be to
reboot India's sluggish attempts to procure much-needed
equipment for its armed forces.
Modi and his cabinet were sworn in on Monday, sealing the
resounding defeat of the Congress party after its decade in
power. Jaitley will lead the defence ministry on a temporary
basis, alongside his permanent post as finance minister.
India, the world's biggest arms importer, hopes to spend
$100 billion over a decade to upgrade its military, often
through partnerships between foreign and local companies. But
many deals have been stalled or scrapped, due to corruption
allegations and the outgoing government's slow pace.
The Congress-led coalition government in January cancelled a
contract with Italy's Finmeccanica to supply a dozen
high-end helicopters, almost a year after graft allegations were
made against the company. The deal is now in arbitration.
.
