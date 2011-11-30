MUMBAI Nov 30 Non-food bank credit grew 18.2 percent in October on a year-on-year basis, lower than 20.8 percent in the previous year, a central bank statement on Wednesday showed.

Credit to agriculture increased 7.1 percent during the month, down from 20.4 percent in the previous year, while credit to industry increased by 23.1 percent versus 24.8 percent.

Credit to non-bank finance companies grewth 41.5 percent, significantly higher than 26.1 percent in the previous year. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)