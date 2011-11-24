(Repeats story issued late on Wednesday)
By Umesh Desai
HONG KONG, Nov 23 (IFR) - India is on track to launch
a credit default swap market by the end of the year, moving
ahead with plans despite widespread disquiet over the product
amidst the European sovereign financial crisis.
CDS - designed to protect bondholders against default and
restructuring - are in the spotlight after statements from ISDA
executives that a 50% haircut on Greek bonds is unlikely to
constitute a credit event and thus may fail to trigger a payout,
leading some observers to question the product's effectiveness.
However, Daniel Martin, an economist at the EIU in
Singapore, believes these fears are overblown. "The fact that
the spreads have not narrowed much means participants still
think CDS are worth something. If investors thought these CDS
would never be triggered then they would have become very cheap
to buy."
India has twice attempted to launch CDS but plans have been
delayed due to poor infrastructure related to monitoring,
reporting and valuation, regulatory issues and weak bankruptcy
laws. The creation of a CDS market is seen by bankers as a
crucial move.
"There is a need for this product to help evolve a proper
credit pricing framework. Globally, all major credit markets
depend on CDS market for price discovery," said Neeraj Gambhir,
co-head of fixed income at Nomura India, adding that CDS were
necessary to get a pure, unfunded credit pricing view.
"As a product it has become ingrained in the minds of credit
market participants globally who constantly think in terms of
CDS spreads and so it is highly unlikely its usage will
diminish," he added.
In May, India's central bank published guidelines for CDS
market makers to help widen participation. The launch date,
postponed from end-October, is now expected to be in the next
few weeks.
"India's infrastructure financing needs are growing which
also means the concentration risk for banks is on the rise. The
central bank aims to diffuse the concentration risk in the
banking system by spreading it out to asset managers, insurance
companies and other participants," said Gaurav Pradhan, Deutsche
Bank's head of credit trading for India, highlighting the main
purpose behind the product.
Although he expects the first trade to take place by the
year-end, Pradhan said the market could take 3-6 months to get
going as participants absorb guidelines, analyse benefits to
their balance sheets, set up risk management processes and train
their personnel.
Traders expect the initial contracts to be written on debt
from top issuers such as REC, PFC, HDFC, IDFC and from the
Reliance, Tata and Birla groups of companies.
Just like China, India has tailor-made the product to suit
its credit and commercial markets. Last November, China launched
a version of credit default swaps, dubbed credit risk management
instruments. These CRMs are designed to discourage the type of
speculation that CDS have become known for in more developed
markets, being based on specific bond or loan transactions.
India has taken similar precautions that will ensure buyers
of protection will have to limit their purchases. Naked CDS
protection or CDS positions without an equivalent eligible
underlying will not be allowed.
"If participants are permitted to purchase CDS without
having the underlying risk exposure, there could be huge
build-up of positions resulting in a scenario where the amount
of protection purchased is higher than the total bonds
outstanding," the working group entrusted by the central bank to
finalise the operational framework said in a report. "Such a
position, if concentrated among a handful of participants, can
have systemic implications and build up of risks."
Other restrictions are also in place to ensure that the
number of players are limited. For instance, foreign
participants, like hedge funds which typically have a big
appetite for credit risk, are not allowed to sell protection.
"At the moment only banks can sell protection whereas in
markets like the US, the sellers would include hedge funds,
insurance companies, and asset managers," said ISDA's Noyes.
Only banks, primary dealers, non-banking finance companies
and institutions with RBI permission will be allowed to sell
protection.
"Although RBI's guidelines allow insurance companies and
mutual funds to be sellers, this is subject to their respective
regulators (IRDA and SEBI) permitting them to do so. This is not
likely to happen until the market has become a bit more
developed," said Hong Kong-based Keith Noyes, regional director,
Asia Pacific at ISDA.
CDS volumes will be further restricted by a corporate bond
market that is overwhelmingly dominated by paper from
quasi-government entities.
"The vast majority of the Indian corporate debt market
comprises of bonds from state banks and quasi government
entities. The rest comprises mostly of debt from high
investment-grade corporate borrowers where the motivation of the
bond holder to buy CDS protection is low," said Deep Mukherjee,
Director, Fitch Ratings.
He said the volume of medium to low investment-grade
corporate bonds in India was insignificant but the availability
of CDS protection could help it grow substantially.
"While availability of CDS will be an enabling factor for
growth of the debt market, this alone would have a limited
impact if Indian bankruptcy laws do not evolve further so as to
support recovery rates and recovery timelines comparable to
global standards," he said.
Market volumes will also receive a significant boost if CDS
contracts are extended to loans, which are significantly more
popular than bonds among corporate borrowers.
Indian banks hold 41.6 trillion rupees ($819 billion) in
loans, according to the Reserve Bank of India's latest weekly
statistical data on November 11. Outstanding Indian corporate
debt is estimated at 8.9 trillion rupees, according to SEBI.
(Umesh Desai is Senior Analyst, IFR & Reuters)