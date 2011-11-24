(Repeats story issued late on Wednesday)

By Umesh Desai

HONG KONG, Nov 23 (IFR) - India is on track to launch a credit default swap market by the end of the year, moving ahead with plans despite widespread disquiet over the product amidst the European sovereign financial crisis.

CDS - designed to protect bondholders against default and restructuring - are in the spotlight after statements from ISDA executives that a 50% haircut on Greek bonds is unlikely to constitute a credit event and thus may fail to trigger a payout, leading some observers to question the product's effectiveness.

However, Daniel Martin, an economist at the EIU in Singapore, believes these fears are overblown. "The fact that the spreads have not narrowed much means participants still think CDS are worth something. If investors thought these CDS would never be triggered then they would have become very cheap to buy."

India has twice attempted to launch CDS but plans have been delayed due to poor infrastructure related to monitoring, reporting and valuation, regulatory issues and weak bankruptcy laws. The creation of a CDS market is seen by bankers as a crucial move.

"There is a need for this product to help evolve a proper credit pricing framework. Globally, all major credit markets depend on CDS market for price discovery," said Neeraj Gambhir, co-head of fixed income at Nomura India, adding that CDS were necessary to get a pure, unfunded credit pricing view.

"As a product it has become ingrained in the minds of credit market participants globally who constantly think in terms of CDS spreads and so it is highly unlikely its usage will diminish," he added.

In May, India's central bank published guidelines for CDS market makers to help widen participation. The launch date, postponed from end-October, is now expected to be in the next few weeks.

"India's infrastructure financing needs are growing which also means the concentration risk for banks is on the rise. The central bank aims to diffuse the concentration risk in the banking system by spreading it out to asset managers, insurance companies and other participants," said Gaurav Pradhan, Deutsche Bank's head of credit trading for India, highlighting the main purpose behind the product.

Although he expects the first trade to take place by the year-end, Pradhan said the market could take 3-6 months to get going as participants absorb guidelines, analyse benefits to their balance sheets, set up risk management processes and train their personnel.

Traders expect the initial contracts to be written on debt from top issuers such as REC, PFC, HDFC, IDFC and from the Reliance, Tata and Birla groups of companies.

Just like China, India has tailor-made the product to suit its credit and commercial markets. Last November, China launched a version of credit default swaps, dubbed credit risk management instruments. These CRMs are designed to discourage the type of speculation that CDS have become known for in more developed markets, being based on specific bond or loan transactions.

India has taken similar precautions that will ensure buyers of protection will have to limit their purchases. Naked CDS protection or CDS positions without an equivalent eligible underlying will not be allowed.

"If participants are permitted to purchase CDS without having the underlying risk exposure, there could be huge build-up of positions resulting in a scenario where the amount of protection purchased is higher than the total bonds outstanding," the working group entrusted by the central bank to finalise the operational framework said in a report. "Such a position, if concentrated among a handful of participants, can have systemic implications and build up of risks."

Other restrictions are also in place to ensure that the number of players are limited. For instance, foreign participants, like hedge funds which typically have a big appetite for credit risk, are not allowed to sell protection.

"At the moment only banks can sell protection whereas in markets like the US, the sellers would include hedge funds, insurance companies, and asset managers," said ISDA's Noyes.

Only banks, primary dealers, non-banking finance companies and institutions with RBI permission will be allowed to sell protection.

"Although RBI's guidelines allow insurance companies and mutual funds to be sellers, this is subject to their respective regulators (IRDA and SEBI) permitting them to do so. This is not likely to happen until the market has become a bit more developed," said Hong Kong-based Keith Noyes, regional director, Asia Pacific at ISDA.

CDS volumes will be further restricted by a corporate bond market that is overwhelmingly dominated by paper from quasi-government entities.

"The vast majority of the Indian corporate debt market comprises of bonds from state banks and quasi government entities. The rest comprises mostly of debt from high investment-grade corporate borrowers where the motivation of the bond holder to buy CDS protection is low," said Deep Mukherjee, Director, Fitch Ratings.

He said the volume of medium to low investment-grade corporate bonds in India was insignificant but the availability of CDS protection could help it grow substantially.

"While availability of CDS will be an enabling factor for growth of the debt market, this alone would have a limited impact if Indian bankruptcy laws do not evolve further so as to support recovery rates and recovery timelines comparable to global standards," he said.

Market volumes will also receive a significant boost if CDS contracts are extended to loans, which are significantly more popular than bonds among corporate borrowers.

Indian banks hold 41.6 trillion rupees ($819 billion) in loans, according to the Reserve Bank of India's latest weekly statistical data on November 11. Outstanding Indian corporate debt is estimated at 8.9 trillion rupees, according to SEBI. (Umesh Desai is Senior Analyst, IFR & Reuters)