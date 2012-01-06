Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) stands on the field as he waits for a third umpire's decision giving him out caught and bowled by Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

SYDNEY Scoreboard after Australia beat India by an innings and 68 runs in the second test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

India won the toss and elected to bat

India first innings 191 (M.Dhoni 57 not out; J. Pattinson 4-43, B. Hilfenhaus 3-51, P.Siddle 3-55)

Australia first innings 659-4 dec (M. Clarke 329 not out, M. Hussey 150 not out; R.Ponting 134; Z. Khan 3-122)

India second innings (overnight 114-2)

G. Gambhir c Warner b Siddle 83

V. Sehwag c Warner b Hilfenhaus 4

R. Dravid b Hilfenhaus 29

S. Tendulkar c Hussey b Clarke 80

V. Laxman b Hilfenhaus 66

V. Kohli lbw Pattinson 9

M. Dhoni c & b Hilfenhaus 2

R. Ashwin c Lyon b Hilfenhaus 62

Z. Khan c Marsh b Siddle 35

I. Sharma lbw Lyon 11

U. Yadav not out 0

Extras: (b-6, lb-3, w-2, nb-8) 19

Total (all out, 110.5 overs) 400

Fall of wickets: 1-18 2-100 3-168 4-271 5-276 6-286 7-286 8-342 9-384

Bowling: J. Pattinson 23-4-106-1 (w-1, nb-3), B. Hilfenhaus 32.5-8-106-5 (w-1), P. Siddle 24-8-88-2 (nb-1), N. Lyon 20-2-64-1, M Clarke 9-0-22-1, Hussey 2-0-5-0.

Australia lead the four-match series 2-0.

(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Alastair Himmer)