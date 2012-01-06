Indian Super League expands with two new franchises
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
SYDNEY Scoreboard after Australia beat India by an innings and 68 runs in the second test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.
India won the toss and elected to bat
India first innings 191 (M.Dhoni 57 not out; J. Pattinson 4-43, B. Hilfenhaus 3-51, P.Siddle 3-55)
Australia first innings 659-4 dec (M. Clarke 329 not out, M. Hussey 150 not out; R.Ponting 134; Z. Khan 3-122)
India second innings (overnight 114-2)
G. Gambhir c Warner b Siddle 83
V. Sehwag c Warner b Hilfenhaus 4
R. Dravid b Hilfenhaus 29
S. Tendulkar c Hussey b Clarke 80
V. Laxman b Hilfenhaus 66
V. Kohli lbw Pattinson 9
M. Dhoni c & b Hilfenhaus 2
R. Ashwin c Lyon b Hilfenhaus 62
Z. Khan c Marsh b Siddle 35
I. Sharma lbw Lyon 11
U. Yadav not out 0
Extras: (b-6, lb-3, w-2, nb-8) 19
Total (all out, 110.5 overs) 400
Fall of wickets: 1-18 2-100 3-168 4-271 5-276 6-286 7-286 8-342 9-384
Bowling: J. Pattinson 23-4-106-1 (w-1, nb-3), B. Hilfenhaus 32.5-8-106-5 (w-1), P. Siddle 24-8-88-2 (nb-1), N. Lyon 20-2-64-1, M Clarke 9-0-22-1, Hussey 2-0-5-0.
Australia lead the four-match series 2-0.

