NEW DELHI Dec 30 Details of sowing of main winter-sown crops in India since Oct. 1 (in million hectares) versus the comparative year-ago figure. --------------------------------------- Crop 2011* 2010 (Up to Dec. 30) --------------------------------------- Wheat 27.64 27.89 Oilseeds 7.92 8.45 Rapeseed 6.45^ 6.82 Cereals 5.51 5.96 Pulses 13.85 14.02 --------------------------------------- * Provisional data ^ Down from last week's provisional 6.48 as the government often updates figures as it gathers more information on planting. Source: Government of India (Compiled by Mayank Bhardwaj in NEW DELHI; editing by Jo Winterbottom)