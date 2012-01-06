Jan 6 Details of sowing of the main winter crops in India since Oct. 1 (in million hectares) versus the year-ago figure. --------------------------------------- Crop 2011* 2010 (Up to Jan. 6) --------------------------------------- Wheat 28.42 28.34 Oilseeds 8.10 8.55 Rapeseed 6.48 6.82 Cereals 5.63 5.97 Pulses 14.07 14.24 --------------------------------------- * Provisional data Source: Government of India (Compiled by Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)