Feb 10 Details of sowing of the main winter crops in India since Oct. 1 (in million hectares) versus the year-ago figure. --------------------------------------- Year 2012* 2011 (Up to Feb. 10) --------------------------------------- Wheat 29.63 29.50 Oilseeds 8.63 9.24 -Rapeseed 6.58 7.09 Cereals 5.96 6.14 Pulses 14.75 14.97 --------------------------------------- * Provisional data Source: Government of India (Compiled by Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)