BRIEF-Wipro issues clarification on ex-date for ADR stock dividend
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice
(Corrects crop year date, entries for oilseeds, pulses area) Jan 27 Details of sowing of the main winter crops in India since Oct. 1 (in million hectares) versus the year-ago figure. --------------------------------------- Crop Year 2012* 2011 (Up to Jan. 27) --------------------------------------- Wheat 29.53 29.16 Oilseeds 8.44 9.32 -Rapeseed 6.54 7.31 Cereals 5.85 5.94 Pulses 14.59 14.68 --------------------------------------- * Provisional data Source: Government of India (Compiled by Annie Banerji in NEW DELHI)
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice
BANGALORE, June 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35900 ICS-201(B22mm) 36800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29100 ICS-103(23mm) 33500 ICS-104(24mm) 37400 ICS-202(26mm) 43500 ICS-105(26mm) 33800 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)