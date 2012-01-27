(Corrects crop year date, entries for oilseeds, pulses area) Jan 27 Details of sowing of the main winter crops in India since Oct. 1 (in million hectares) versus the year-ago figure. --------------------------------------- Crop Year 2012* 2011 (Up to Jan. 27) --------------------------------------- Wheat 29.53 29.16 Oilseeds 8.44 9.32 -Rapeseed 6.54 7.31 Cereals 5.85 5.94 Pulses 14.59 14.68 --------------------------------------- * Provisional data Source: Government of India (Compiled by Annie Banerji in NEW DELHI)