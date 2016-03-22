Sensex hits all-time high in record-setting spree
Indian shares continued their record-setting spree on Tuesday, hitting all-time highs for the third time in five sessions, as investors remained bullish about the prospects of a good monsoon.
MUMBAI The government is looking at imposing penalties for delaying farmers' settlement claims under the new crop insurance plan, Financial Services Secretary Anjuly Chib Duggal said on Tuesday.
The government in January launched a crop damage insurance plan to give a shield to millions of farmers who suffer when their crops fail.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is banking on the insurance plan to woo rural India, a key to his ambition to win a number of state elections in the next two years.
(Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)
NEW DELHI India's monsoon rains are expected to arrive on the southern Kerala coast on May 30, two days ahead of schedule, a weather office source said on Tuesday.