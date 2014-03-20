NEW DELHI, March 20 India will provide 13.5
billion rupees ($221.29 million) to farmers affected by heavy
rains and hailstorms in two key producing states, a government
source said on Thursday.
"The state governments of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh
have notified disaster/calamity in some areas of their
respective states. After a survey, the government has decided to
give 13.5 billion rupees as relief to farmers," the source said.
The federal government does not need an approval from the
Election Commission since the state governments have already
notified the calamity or disaster. But the watchdog prohibits
the government from publicising the relief, as India goes to
polls from next month.
Unseasonal rains since the last week of February damaged
crops in nearly 3 million hectares in both states that could
have been harvested now.
"There could be some damage to the wheat and rapeseed crops,
but the major damage is to chickpea and horticulture crops. It
will take some more time to study the exact extent of damages,"
the source said.
($1 = 61.0050 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj)