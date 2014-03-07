By Rajendra Jadhav and Ratnajyoti Dutta
| MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, March 7
have damaged rapeseed and chickpea crops as they ripen in
India's main producing areas in the last 10 days, cutting output
and pushing back harvests, government and industry officials
said.
The storms have also affected wheat in Madhya Pradesh and
Uttar Pradesh, states which produce high quality wheat.
The damage to rapeseed could mean India imports more
rapeseed oil, which is made from rapeseed. That could push
prices higher as India is the world's biggest buyer of edible
oils. The April rapeseed contract rose 6.7 percent over
the last ten days, while rapeseed oil firmed 0.7 percent.
India is also the world's largest buyer and consumer of
pulses and damage to the crop would increase buying.
Last month, the government forecast record production of
wheat, chickpea and rapeseed. The Solvent Extractors'
Association (SEA) also recently predicted an 11 percent rise in
rapeseed output in 2013/14
Isha Trivedi, an analyst at Phillip Commodities India Pvt
Ltd., said crop damage made the rapeseed forecast look unlikely
and predicted the rise could be more than halved to 5 percent.
India produced 6.85 million tonnes of rapeseed in 2012/13
and was relying on a bumper crop in the year, ending Oct. 31,
2014, to dampen imports of edible oils which cost it a record
$11.3 billion last fiscal year.
Rajasthan state is the main producer of rapeseed.
"The rapeseed crop has been affected in Ajmer and Jaipur
regions of Rajasthan. The early sown crop has been affected more
than the late sown crop," said Dhiraj Singh, director at the
Directorate of Rapeseed-Mustard Research, adding overall
production would still be higher than last year.
In the 2012/13 marketing year ended Oct. 31, edible oil
imports surged to 10.4 million tonnes, compared with 5.6 million
tonnes five years ago.
OTHER WINTER CROPS
Bhaskar Shinde was expecting to make 500,000 rupees ($8,200)
from a bumper crop of chickpeas and red gram on the 18 acres he
farms before hail and rains dashed his hopes.
"The crops were almost mature for harvesting. I could have
harvested them, had rainfall come after two weeks," said Shinde,
describing the damage as the worst he had seen in three decades.
In Madhya Pradesh, rain damage to chickpea and wheat was so
extensive that the state government paid compensation to
farmers, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, chief minister of Madhya
Pradesh, said on Twitter (twitter.com/ChouhanShivraj)
"Everyone was expecting bumper production of chick peas, but
unseasonal rains have spoiled prospects as the crop was in
pod-filling stage," said Nitin Kalantri, a pulses miller based
at Latur in Maharashtra, the second-largest pulses producing
state.
Chickpeas are the main pulse consumed in India and the
government was expecting a record output of 9.79 million tonnes.
The benchmark April chickpea contract has firmed 8.6
percent in the last 10 days.
For wheat, the impact will be softened by massive stocks
after years of bumper harvests. India had been expecting another
record, at 95.6 million tonnes, for 2014.
"In Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh crop damage is
significant. I think the government will revise the wheat
production number in its next estimate," said a dealer at a
global trading firm, adding that rain would also delay
harvesting in central India.
The government is trying to sell wheat overseas through
three state-run traders, as the world's second-biggest producer
attempts to cut huge stocks. A number of tenders have failed to
reach the desired price, though Chicago wheat prices have
risen to the highest since December on concerns over disruption
in Ukraine's output and cold weather in the United States.
The potato crop had been damaged in Uttar Pradesh, said an
official at the National Horticulture Research and Development
Foundation.
Harvesting of potatoes, tomatoes and onions has started in
some areas and the weather department is forecasting more rain
in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh which could more damage.($1 =
61.2500 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Ed Davies)