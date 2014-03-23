* Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh states worst hit
* Bureaucrats criticised for being slow to respond
* Opposition plays up issue before election
* Government to provide $220 million in aid - source
By Rajendra Jadhav
MUMBAI, March 24 Unseasonal rains and hailstorms
this month have damaged the winter-sown crops of millions of
Indian farmers, but Rekha Garole lost more than others.
Her 42-year-old husband Santuka killed himself this month
after hail devastated the wheat and chickpea crops that they had
been counting on to repay a bank loan of 90,000 rupees ($1,500).
"He committed suicide to escape his debt burden," says
Rekha, who met nearly a dozen political leaders in a week at her
mud house in the Nanded district of western Maharashtra state
but has yet to receive any financial aid.
Santuka, like other farmers in his village of Golegaon,
prayed last year for bountiful rains to end two years of drought
in the region.
Ample rainfall did come, but at the wrong time. In
September, cloudbursts damaged soybean and sorghum crops that
were ready to be harvested, forcing farmers like Santuka into
debts that they could not pay due to the latest crop damage.
Millions of small Indian farmers are struggling to survive
as erratic weather hits their only source of income. They are
seeking government help to stay afloat until the next harvest,
but bureaucrats are moving slowly to record crop losses.
Anger is mounting among affected farmers tired of hearing
empty promises. Many have given up hope.
Nearly five dozen farmers in Maharashtra and the central
state of Madhya Pradesh have committed suicide this month over
debt worries, farmers' advocacy groups say.
This could spell trouble for the ruling Congress party in a
five-week general election that starts on April 7, as the
farmers' vote helped it retain power in 2009. Opinion polls
suggest that Congress faces a heavy defeat.
"It will make the government more unpopular just before the
elections," said Jaidev Dole, a political analyst based in the
city of Aurangabad in Maharashtra.
"The farmers affected are unhappy with the government's
response, and that can be reflected in votes. Opposition parties
have already started to make this an election issue."
In Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, nearly 3 million hectares
of crops have been hit, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said. Crops
have been damaged in the northern states of Rajasthan and Punjab
and in southern Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh to a lesser extent.
Orange, grape and mango farmers were the worst hit by the
storms, along with wheat, rapeseed, chickpea and red gram.
The damage could force the government to slash production
estimates for key winter-sown crops like rapeseed, chickpea and
wheat, but the immediate worry would be vegetable supplies.
PRICES RISE AGAIN
After moderating in recent weeks, vegetable prices have
started to rise again as supplies have been disrupted by the
rains. Double-digit food inflation contributed to the Congress
party's defeat in key state elections last year.
Opposition parties, mainly the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
that is favourite to form the next government, are already
cornering the government over farmer suicides and price rises.
Campaigning in the hail-hit areas, the BJP's candidate for
prime minister, Narendra Modi, said: "Despite India being an
agrarian economy, the government's wrong policies are forcing
farmers to commit suicide."
The central government will provide 13.5 billion rupees
($220 million) to farmers hit by the precipitation in
Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, a government source said on
Thursday.
Farmers' leaders say the aid is too little even to cover the
cost of seeds and fertilisers.
"Farmers have taken loans from banks and private money
lenders. With government help of a few thousand rupees, they
can't even repay their debts," said Vijay Jawandhia, a farmers'
leader from Maharashtra.
Any financial help comes too late for Rekha, who has two
school-age children: "After a suicide everyone makes promises,"
she told Reuters by phone. "But the ones who commit suicide will
never return."
($1 = 61.0050 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Douglas Busvine and
Richard Pullin)