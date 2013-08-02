MUMBAI Aug 2 Heavy rainfall in India's central and western states in the last two weeks has damaged soybean, groundnut, cotton and pulse crops in some pockets and experts say if the region gets more rainfall, damage could rise significantly.

India's June to September monsoon season stormed in with rainfall well above average early on, which allowed farmers to cultivate summer-sown crops on a larger area and ahead of the normal schedule, raising hopes of bumper harvests.

But as the rains persisted, bringing 17 percent more water than average in the first two months, concerns grew output could be hit in the country, a leading producer of grains, cotton, sugar, pulses, tea, spices and rubber.

India exports most of its agricultural commodities, but any shortfall in production could trim those sales and force the world's second-most populous country to increase imports of some goods such as edible oils.

While the full extent of the damage for many crops will only be known when harvesting starts in mid-September, early indications are that soybean, India's main summer-sown oilseed, was the worst-affected by the heavy downpours.

"The soybean crop has been damaged in some areas due to water logging. Overall vegetative growth of crop is lower than normal as most of the time, the weather was cloudy," S. K. Srivastava, director of the state-run Directorate of Soybean Research, told Reuters.

"Soybean now needs sunshine. Otherwise yields would be lower," he said.

Indian farmers had planted soybeans on 11.73 million hectares by July 25, compared with normal area of 8.87 million hectares by then.

Top soybean grower Madhya Pradesh state received 92 percent more rainfall than normal last week and since the start of the monsoon on June 1 it has had 76 percent more rain than normal.

The western state of Maharashtra, the second-biggest producer of soybean and cotton and the biggest producer of pulses, has swooned under 55 percent more rainfall so far.

"There is damage to the cotton crop mainly in the Vidarbh region (of Maharashtra) due to heavy and continuous rains ... If heavy rains continue for some more days, the extent of damage could increase," said Manoj Bilala, a trader from Akola in Maharashtra.

Some 237 people died and more than half of all planted crops on 400,000 hectares were damaged in the worst-hit area in Maharashtra due to excessive rainfall, the state's chief minister Prithviraj Chavan said.

SIGNS RAINS MAY EASE?

Maharashtra and Gujarat are likely to receive heavy rainfall in next two days, the weather department said on Friday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that August and September should see normal rains overall, however.

The cotton crop has also been hurt in India's top producer, Gujarat, as last week it received 57 percent more rainfall than normal. India is the world's second-biggest producer and exporter of the fibre.

Lentils have been affected by heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and some parts of Karnataka as they are in the harvesting stage, said Nitin Kalantri, a miller based in Latur, Maharashtra.

"Rainfall will hurt both quality and quantity of pulses, although the extent of the damage depends on the next two week's rainfall," Kalantri said.

India is the world's biggest importer of pulses as it struggles to fulfil rising domestic demand, despite being the world's top producer.

Natural rubber production has been hit due to excessive rains in Kerala, the southern state accounting for more than 90 percent of total output. Output in June fell 39 percent from a year ago to 38,000 tonnes, while in July output might have fallen by a third, said George Valy, president of the Indian Rubber Dealers' Federation.

"Rainfall disrupted tapping. Production is much lower than consumption. It is forcing tyre makers to increase imports," Valy said. (Additional reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; editing by Jo Winterbottom and Keiron Henderson)