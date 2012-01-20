Jan 20 Details of sowing of the main winter crops in India since Oct. 1 (in million hectares) versus the year-ago figure. --------------------------------------- Year 2012* 2011 (Up to Jan. 20) --------------------------------------- Wheat 29.41 29.10 Oilseeds 8.38 9.04 -Rapeseed 6.53 7.11 Cereals 5.84 5.93 Pulses 14.51 14.65 --------------------------------------- * Provisional data Source: Government of India (Compiled by Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI)