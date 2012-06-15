NEW DELHI, June 15 Arrival of the annual monsoon
rains have triggered plantings of summer crops such as oilseeds
and pulses, though at a slightly slower pace than last year,
government data published on Friday showed, although cane
acreage is already higher.
Smaller areas of planting for some summer crops could
reflect the delay in the onset of the June to September seasonal
rains over south India, which are expected to improve in the
next week.
But the data at this stage is preliminary and will be
updated by the farm ministry on a weekly basis as the season
progresses and more detail emerges.
"Conditions would become favourable for further advance of
southwest monsoon into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea,
Konkan and Tamil Nadu, some more parts of interior Maharashtra,
interior Karnataka and Bay of Bengal and some parts of Andhra
Pradesh during next 3-4 days," said the weather office's latest
update on the monsoon progress on Friday.
The rains were below average for the first two weeks to June
13, the weather office said on Thursday.
The table below gives the area under sowing of various crops
for the week ended June 15 against the same period a year ago,
in million hectares.
-------------------------------------
CROP 2012 2011
-------------------------------------
Oilseeds 0.172 0.247
Pulses 0.151 N.A.
Cane 5.176 4.947
-------------------------------------
Source: Agriculture Ministry
* N.A. = Not available
* Data on rice, cotton acreage awaited.
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)