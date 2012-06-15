NEW DELHI, June 15 Arrival of the annual monsoon rains have triggered plantings of summer crops such as oilseeds and pulses, though at a slightly slower pace than last year, government data published on Friday showed, although cane acreage is already higher. Smaller areas of planting for some summer crops could reflect the delay in the onset of the June to September seasonal rains over south India, which are expected to improve in the next week. But the data at this stage is preliminary and will be updated by the farm ministry on a weekly basis as the season progresses and more detail emerges. "Conditions would become favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, Konkan and Tamil Nadu, some more parts of interior Maharashtra, interior Karnataka and Bay of Bengal and some parts of Andhra Pradesh during next 3-4 days," said the weather office's latest update on the monsoon progress on Friday. The rains were below average for the first two weeks to June 13, the weather office said on Thursday. The table below gives the area under sowing of various crops for the week ended June 15 against the same period a year ago, in million hectares. ------------------------------------- CROP 2012 2011 ------------------------------------- Oilseeds 0.172 0.247 Pulses 0.151 N.A. Cane 5.176 4.947 ------------------------------------- Source: Agriculture Ministry * N.A. = Not available * Data on rice, cotton acreage awaited. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)