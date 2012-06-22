NEW DELHI, June 22 Arrival of the monsoon rains has triggered planting of summer crops such as rice, cereals and oilseeds, though at a slightly slower pace than last year, government data showed on Friday, although cane acreage is already higher. Smaller coverage for some summer crops could reflect the delay in the onset of the June to September seasonal rains over south India, which are expected to improve next week. But the data at this stage is preliminary and will be updated by the farm ministry on a weekly basis as the season progresses and more detail emerges. India's weather office in its latest forecast said the monsoon rains were still expected to be average in 2012, helping to allay concern over farm output triggered by sparse rainfall in the last few weeks. The table below gives the area under sowing of various crops for the week ended June 22 against the same period a year ago, in million hectares. ------------------------------------- CROP 2012 2011 ------------------------------------- Rice 1.87 2.31 Cereals 0.56 0.95 Oilseeds 0.31 0.46 Cane 5.11 4.97 Cotton 2.10 2.46 ------------------------------------- Source: Agriculture Ministry (Compiled by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)