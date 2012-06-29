NEW DELHI, June 29 Monsoon rains have triggered planting of summer crops such as rice, cereals, pulses and oilseeds, though at a slower pace than last year, Indian government data showed on Friday. Smaller area for some crops could reflect the delay in the onset of the June-September seasonal rains over central India, which are expected to improve next week. This year, the monsoon rains arrived on the southern Kerala coast on June 5, four days later than normal. The planting data at this stage is preliminary and will be updated by the farm ministry on a weekly basis as the season progresses. For the week ended June 27, the rains were below average and failed to cover as much of the country as they should have, the weather office said, fanning concerns about output of crops despite reassurances from weather officials. During June 1-29, rains were 27 percent below average as compared with a 10.7 percent surplus in the year-ago period. The table below gives the area under sowing of various crops for the week ended June 29 against the same period a year ago, and normal areas in million hectares. ---------------------------------------- CROP Normal Area 2012 2011 ---------------------------------------- * Rice 3.93 3.07 4.15 * Cereals 2.47 1.04 2.21 * Pulses 0.40 0.40 0.61 -Tur n.a. 0.15 0.27 -Urd n.a. 0.07 0.06 * Oilseed 1.84 1.08 1.30 -Soybean 0.79 0.63 0.46 -Groundnut 0.71 0.32 0.64 * Cane 4.59 5.22 4.99 * Cotton 2.46 3.14 2.93 ----------------------------------------- Source: Agriculture Ministry ** Provisional data n.a. = not available ----------------------------------------- (Compiled by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Jason Neely)