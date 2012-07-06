NEW DELHI, July 6 Monsoon rains have triggered planting of
summer crops such as rice, cereals, pulses and oilseeds, though at a slower pace
than last year, Indian government data showed on Friday.
The smaller area for most of the crops reflected a delay in the progress of
the June-September seasonal rains as they stalled for about a fortnight over
central India.
A shortfall in India's monsoon rains widened to nearly 50 percent of average
in the past week, making a revival next week crucial for farmers to sow
summer-planted crops such as rice, corn, cane, cotton and soybean.
The planting data at this stage is preliminary and will be
updated by the farm ministry on a weekly basis as the season
progresses.
The table below gives the area being sown for the week ended July 6 against
the same period a year ago and normal areas in millions of hectares.
----------------------------------------
CROP Normal Area 2012 2011
----------------------------------------
* Rice 7.24 5.54 7.51
* Cereals 5.66 2.19 5.20
* Pulses 0.67 1.30 1.24
-Tur n.a. 0.67 0.57
-Urd n.a. 0.23 0.23
* Oilseed 3.48 2.65 3.73
-Soybean 1.60 1.90 2.55
-Groundnut 1.44 0.59 0.94
* Cane 4.57 5.28 5.03
* Cotton 3.76 4.66 4.28
-----------------------------------------
Source: Agriculture Ministry
** Provisional data
n.a. = not available
-----------------------------------------
(Compiled by Ratnajyoti Dutta, editing by Jane Baird)