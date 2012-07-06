NEW DELHI, July 6 Monsoon rains have triggered planting of summer crops such as rice, cereals, pulses and oilseeds, though at a slower pace than last year, Indian government data showed on Friday. The smaller area for most of the crops reflected a delay in the progress of the June-September seasonal rains as they stalled for about a fortnight over central India. A shortfall in India's monsoon rains widened to nearly 50 percent of average in the past week, making a revival next week crucial for farmers to sow summer-planted crops such as rice, corn, cane, cotton and soybean. The planting data at this stage is preliminary and will be updated by the farm ministry on a weekly basis as the season progresses. The table below gives the area being sown for the week ended July 6 against the same period a year ago and normal areas in millions of hectares. ---------------------------------------- CROP Normal Area 2012 2011 ---------------------------------------- * Rice 7.24 5.54 7.51 * Cereals 5.66 2.19 5.20 * Pulses 0.67 1.30 1.24 -Tur n.a. 0.67 0.57 -Urd n.a. 0.23 0.23 * Oilseed 3.48 2.65 3.73 -Soybean 1.60 1.90 2.55 -Groundnut 1.44 0.59 0.94 * Cane 4.57 5.28 5.03 * Cotton 3.76 4.66 4.28 ----------------------------------------- Source: Agriculture Ministry ** Provisional data n.a. = not available ----------------------------------------- (Compiled by Ratnajyoti Dutta, editing by Jane Baird)