NEW DELHI, June 7 The timely arrival of the monsoon has triggered planting of the main summer crops such as rice and oilseeds, but at a slower pace than last year when there were rains before the onset of the full monsoon, government data on Friday showed. "Plantings of summer crops have mainly started in south India," said a farm ministry official. This year, the monsoon rains will need at least one more week to cover half of the country. The rains were above average for the first week to June 5, reflecting an on-track onset over the southern Kerala coast and progress over southern states. Weather officials said conditions have become favourable for the monsoon's advance to oilseeds-growing areas of western, central regions, and also to rice-growing areas of the eastern region by this weekend. India's weather office has forecast increased rainfall activities over central and northwest India from next week. The table below gives the area under sowing of various crops for the week ended June 5 against the same period a year ago, in million hectares. All figures are provisional and subject to revision as updates arrive with the progress of the monsoon. ------------------------------------- CROP 2013 2012 ------------------------------------- Rice 0.523 0.622 Oilseeds 0.070 0.089 Cane 4.209 4.678 Cotton 1.170 1.176 ------------------------------------- Source: Agriculture Ministry (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)