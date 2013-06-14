NEW DELHI, June 14 The timely arrival of the monsoon has triggered planting of the main summer crops such as rice, but at a slower pace than last year when there were rains before the onset of the full monsoon, government data on Friday showed. India's weather office said monsoon rains had covered two-thirds of the country by Friday, indicating bountiful rains and farm output this year. It has retained the forecast of an average monsoon for the four-month long rainy season that began on June 1. Weather officials said rains would gather momentum next week in rice, cotton and oilseed areas. Two straight weeks of heavy rains over the central and the western regions helped oilseeds and cotton acreage. The table below gives the area under sowing of various crops for the week ended June 13 against the same period a year ago, in million hectares. All figures are provisional and subject to revision as updates arrive with the progress of the monsoon. ------------------------------------- CROP 2013 2012 ------------------------------------- Rice 0.794 0.805 Oilseeds 0.157 0.156 Cane 4.209 4.678 Cotton 1.585 1.572 ------------------------------------- Source: Farm Ministry (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)