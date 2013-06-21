NEW DELHI, June 21 The countrywide coverage of the monsoon has speeded up plantings of the main summer crops such as rice and soybeans, government data showed on Friday. The monsoon covered the entire country on June 16, the speediest ever coverage, and pushed rainfall to the highest level in the past week and caused devastating floods in north India. Usually, the monsoon covers the whole country by mid-July. On Thursday, weather officials said rains would ease next week in north, northwest and south India. Three weeks of heavy rains over the central and the western regions helped oilseeds and pulses acreage. The table below gives the area under sowing of various crops for the week ended June 20 against the same period a year earlier, in million hectares. All figures are provisional and subject to revision as updates arrive with the progress of the monsoon. ------------------------------------- CROP 2013 2012 ------------------------------------- * Rice 1.640 1.629 * Pulses 0.374 0.000 -Tur 0.078 0.000 -Urd 0.052 0.000 * Oilseeds 0.813 0.319 -Soybean 0.132 0.016 -Groundnut 0.556 0.221 Cane 4.455 4.935 Cotton 2.813 3.138 ------------------------------------- Source: Farm Ministry (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)