NEW DELHI, June 28 Heavy monsoon showers boosted planting of the main summer crops such as rice, cereals, pulses, oilseeds and cotton well ahead of their normal schedules, government data showed on Friday. Countrywide coverage of the monsoon about a month ahead of schedule triggered early sowing of most crops, the data showed. Torrential rains in northern India caused fatal flooding and landslides but the region is not a major crop growing area. India this week increased base prices it would offer to farmers for summer-sown crops, including the main food crop, rice. Sowing of sugar cane is yet to match last year's level as the growing areas of south and western regions continue to feel the effects of last year's drought. Acreage is still well above normal for this point in the season, however. Weather officials expect the monsoon rains to ease next week after heavy downpours for nearly a month. That's likely to keep up the faster planting momentum. The table below gives the area under sowing of various crops for June 1 to June 27 against the same period a year earlier, in million hectares. All figures are provisional and subject to revision as updates arrive with the progress of the monsoon. -------------------------------------- CROP Normal Area 2013 2012 --------------------------------------- * Rice 3.44 3.91 2.97 * Cereals 0.96 2.93 0.56 * Pulses 0.23 1.05 0.00 -Tur 0.05 0.40 0.00 -Urd 0.03 0.21 0.00 * Oilseed 1.13 6.07 1.18 -Soybean 0.04 4.29 0.63 -Groundnut 0.55 1.57 0.42 * Cane 4.55 4.74 4.93 * Cotton 2.79 5.58 3.14 ----------------------------------------- Source: Agriculture Ministry (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)