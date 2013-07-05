NEW DELHI, July 5 Early monsoon rains advanced planting of the main summer crops such as rice, cereals, pulses, oilseeds and cotton well ahead of their usual schedules, government data showed on Friday. Countrywide coverage of the monsoon about a month ahead of schedule led to early sowing of most crops. Heavy rains in northern India caused fatal flooding and landslides, but in a region that is not a major crop growing area. The on-going planting received a boost from last week's government decision to raise base prices for most of the summer-sown crops, including rice, the main food crop. Sowing of sugar cane is yet to match last year's level as the growing areas of the south and the west continue to feel the effects of last year's drought. However, acreage is still well above normal for this time of the season. Weather officials expect monsoon rains to be heavy over the Himalayan foothills and the west coast in the next couple of days. But the rains are expected to decrease after the middle of next week in many parts of north and central India. The table below gives the area under sowing of various crops for June 1 to July 4 against the same period a year earlier, in million hectares. All figures are provisional and subject to revision as updates arrive with the progress of the monsoon. -------------------------------------- CROP Normal Area 2013 2012 --------------------------------------- * Rice 6.18 6.92 5.68 * Cereals 4.72 6.55 2.30 * Pulses 0.86 1.84 0.40 -Tur 0.22 0.66 0.15 -Urd 0.14 0.57 0.07 * Oilseed 2.75 11.03 2.65 -Soybean 1.28 8.32 1.90 -Groundnut 1.16 2.26 0.58 * Cane 4.65 4.84 5.00 * Cotton 4.43 8.17 4.66 ----------------------------------------- Source: Agriculture Ministry (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)