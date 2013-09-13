Sept 13 Indian farmers have planted 5.6 percent more land than last year with crops so far in this year's monsoon, which had much heavier than normal rains in the first half and five percent above average downpours in the season so far. Farmers planted more acreage of all major summer-sown crops than last year with the exception of cane and cotton in the period from June 1 to Sept. 12, government data showed on Friday. The area planted with rice, the main food crop of the world's second-most populous country, is higher than last year but below its seasonal average as some growing states in the eastern region such as Jharkhand and Bihar received poor rains. There could be some more planting in the next week or so. For sugar, the area planted is lower than last year as growing areas of the south and west continue to feel the effects of last year's drought. But this year's planted area was more than normal for this time of the season. Cotton has been planted on less acreage than last year as some areas in the western state of Rajasthan shifted to guar because farmers expect better returns. Some cotton acreage has also been diverted to pulses and cereals in rain-fed areas. The summer sowing season is almost over except in a few pockets of the north east region where late rains increased planting of some local rice varieties. In states such as Assam, rice sowing is expected to continue early next week due to late rains there, an official said. The monsoon has already entered its phase of withdrawal, slightly ahead of its usual mid-September retreat. The table below gives the area sown with various crops in the period from June 1 to Sept. 12 against the same period a year earlier, in million hectares. Normal or average area for the total June-September summer season and normal areas from June 1 to this week are also in million hectares. All figures are provisional and subject to revision as updates arrive with the progress of the June-September monsoon season. ------------------------------------------ CROP Normal Area 2013 2012 #Season Week ------------------------------------------ * Rice 39.21 35.25 37.17 36.09 * Cereals 21.30 19.61 19.50 17.58 - Corn 7.15 7.27 8.19 7.40 * Pulses 11.01 10.24 10.38 9.82 -Tur 3.70 3.71 3.87 3.62 -Urd 2.31 2.22 2.38 2.33 * Oilseed 17.92 17.23 19.25 17.10 -Soybean 9.57 9.89 12.22 10.69 -Groundnut 4.90 4.48 4.30 3.80 * Cane 4.71 4.65 4.87 5.01 * Cotton 11.75 11.40 11.35 11.44 ------------------------------------------- Source: Agriculture Ministry #June-September (Compiled by Ratnajyoti Dutta in New Delhi; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)