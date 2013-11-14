Nov 14 Details of sowing of main winter crops in India since Oct. 1 (in million hectares) versus the comparative year-ago figure. --------------------------------------- Crop 2013* 2012 (Up to Nov. 14) --------------------------------------- Wheat 5.82 6.47 Oilseeds 5.39 4.39 Cereals 3.38 3.54 Pulses 7.57 6.32 --------------------------------------- * Provisional data Source: Government of India (Compiled by Ratnajyoti Dutta in New Delhi; Editing by Anand Basu)