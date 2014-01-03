Jan 3 Details of sowing of the main winter crops in India since Oct. 1 (in million hectares) versus the comparative year-ago figure. --------------------------------------- Crop 2014* 2013 (Up to Jan. 2) --------------------------------------- Wheat 30.21 28.64 Oilseeds 8.38 7.89 -Rapeseed 6.97 6.50 Cereals 5.65 5.91 Pulses 14.64 14.26 --------------------------------------- * Provisional data Source: Government of India (Compiled by Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)