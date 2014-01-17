Jan 17 Details of sowing of the main winter crops in India since Oct. 1 (in million hectares) versus the comparative year-ago figure. --------------------------------------- Crop 2014* 2013 (Up to Jan. 16) --------------------------------------- Wheat 31.37 29.50 Oilseeds 8.67 8.42 -Rapeseed 7.05 6.70 Cereals 5.85 6.01 Pulses 15.62 14.93 --------------------------------------- * Provisional data Source: Government of India (Compiled by Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)