Aug 29 Rice planting in India has surpassed coverage from a year-ago period aided by ample rains in areas growing the country's main crop since mid-August, the latest farm ministry update showed. India's northern and eastern regions had received heavy rains in recent weeks, causing heavy floods in many places. The overall planting for most of the summer crops, except rice, cotton and urd, lagged behind the covearge area from a year ago on this year's weak monsoon rains, the update showed on Friday. Weather officials had forecast a revival of the monsoon next week over the grain bowl of northwest region and central India where the soybean crop is grown. Table below shows the area sown with major crops between June 1 and Aug. 28, in million hectares. Figures are provisional. --------------------------------------- CROP Normal Area 2014 2013 --------------------------------------- * Rice 33.47 35.00 34.98 * Corn 7.35 7.60 8.06 * Pulses 10.04 9.54 10.06 -Tur 3.50 3.41 3.69 -Urd 2.26 2.37 2.29 * Oilseeds 16.98 17.22 18.67 -Soybean 10.38 11.03 12.18 -Groundnut 4.18 3.56 4.15 * Cane 4.84 4.72 5.03 * Cotton 10.88 12.25 11.17 --------------------------------------- Source: Agriculture Ministry --------------------------------------- (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)