Sept 5 Rice planting in India has crossed normal coverage, aided by a late revival of monsoon rains in growing areas, the latest farm ministry update showed on Friday. But the latest coverage was lower than in the year-ago period. The overall planting for most of the summer crops, except cotton and urd, lagged behind the coverage area from a year earlier on this year's weak monsoon rains, the update showed on Friday. Weather officials expect the monsoon rains to remain active over the next week. Table below shows the area sown with major crops between June 1 and Sept. 5, in million hectares. Figures are provisional. --------------------------------------- CROP Normal Area 2014 2013 --------------------------------------- * Rice 34.64 36.06 36.41 * Corn 7.41 7.71 8.09 * Pulses 10.29 9.72 10.37 -Tur 3.54 3.48 3.78 -Urd 2.30 2.42 2.34 * Oilseeds 17.30 17.34 18.89 -Soybean 10.40 11.03 12.18 -Groundnut 4.25 3.58 4.23 * Cane 4.84 4.87 5.03 * Cotton 10.98 12.37 11.31 --------------------------------------- Source: Agriculture Ministry --------------------------------------- (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)