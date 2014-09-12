Sept 12 Rice planting in India has crossed normal coverage, aided by a surge in monsoon rainfall over growing areas, the latest farm ministry update showed on Friday. The latest coverage under the main summer crop was, however, lower than the year-ago period when the four-month-long season from June received surplus downpours. Weather officials expect the monsoon rains to remain active in the western region next week. Table below shows the area sown with major crops between June 1 and Sept. 12, in million hectares. Figures are provisional. --------------------------------------- CROP Normal Area 2014 2013 --------------------------------------- * Rice 35.25 36.67 36.78 * Corn 7.46 7.76 8.17 * Pulses 10.30 9.92 10.62 -Tur 3.57 3.51 3.83 -Urd 2.32 2.45 2.37 * Oilseeds 17.53 17.52 19.16 -Soybean 10.42 11.01 12.22 -Groundnut 4.31 3.64 4.25 * Cane 4.83 4.87 5.02 * Cotton 10.03 12.52 11.35 --------------------------------------- Source: Farm Ministry --------------------------------------- (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)