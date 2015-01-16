Jan 16 Details of sowing of the main winter crops in India since Oct. 1 (in million hectares) versus the comparative year-ago figure. --------------------------------------- Crop 2015* 2014 (Up to Jan. 16) --------------------------------------- Wheat 30.35 31.34 Oilseeds 7.74 8.65 -Rapeseed 6.50 7.04 Cereals 5.43 5.84 Pulses 13.34 14.92 --------------------------------------- * Provisional data Source: Government of India (Compiled by Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI; Editing by Anand Basu)