MUMBAI, July 31 The early arrival of monsoon rains has boosted planting of the main summer-sown crops such as rice, pulses and oilseeds in India, government data showed on Friday, though scant rainfall in July could slow the pace of sowing in coming weeks. Farmers in India run the risk of having planted too much, too fast as an unexpected dry spell starts to wilt crops across the country, raising fears of lower yields and rising food prices in the mostly impoverished nation. Good rainfall this year is key to boosting a rural economy hit by delayed and lower rainfall last year, as well as keeping a lid on food inflation and giving India's central bank more scope to cut lending rates. Though agriculture accounts for about 15 percent of India's $2 trillion economy, three-fifths of its 1.25 billion people depend on it for their livelihood. The following table gives the sown area of the main summer crops as on July 31 against the year-earlier period, in million hectares. Last year sowing was delayed as the monsoon took longer than normal to cover the key grain growing regions. All figures are provisional and are subject to revision as updates arrive with the progress of the monsoon rains. Crops 2015 2014 2013 Rice 22.78 21.48 23.89 Pulses 8.24 6.82 7.95 Coarse cereals 14.85 12.55 16.3 Oilseeds 14.85 13.56 17.32 Sugarcane 4.73 4.64 4.85 Juete & Mesta 0.78 0.81 0.83 Cotton 10.19 10.48 10.85 Total 76.43 70.34 82 (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav, editing by David Evans)