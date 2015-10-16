Oct 16 India's farmers have grown summer-sown crops on 103.88 million hectares this year, up 1.3 percent from a year earlier, but yields are likely to be lower due to the country's first back-to-back drought in three decades. India received 14 percent lower showers than normal in the June-September monsoon season due to the El Nino weather event, which can lead to scorching weather across Asia and heavy rains and floods in South America. Though agriculture accounts for about 15 percent of the South Asian nation's $2 trillion economy, three-fifths of its 1.25 billion people depend on the farm sector for their livelihood. The following table gives the sown area of the main summer crops as on Oct. 16 against the year-ago period, in million hectares. All figures are provisional and are subject to revision as updates arrive with the progress of the monsoon rains. Crops 2015 2014 2013 Rice 37.82 37.97 37.99 Pulses 11.56 10.29 10.67 Coarse cereals 18.61 18.19 19.59 Oilseeds 18.52 17.80 19.49 Sugarcane 4.88 4.87 4.87 Jute & Mesta 0.78 0.82 0.85 Cotton 11.71 12.66 11.47 Total 103.88 102.59 104.93 (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)