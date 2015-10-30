MUMBAI, Oct 30 Indian farmers have cultivated winter-sown crops on 5.83 million hectares so far this year, down just 0.24 percent from a year ago as the first back-to-back drought in three decades depleted soil moisture and reservoir levels. The country received 14 percent lower rains than normal in the June-September monsoon season due to the El Nino weather pattern, which can lead to scorching weather across Asia and heavy rains and floods in South America. Though agriculture accounts for about 15 percent of India's $2 trillion economy, three-fifths of its 1.25 billion people depend on it for their livelihood. The following table gives the sown area of the main winter crops as on Oct. 30 against the year-earlier period, in million hectares. All figures are provisional and are subject to revision as updates arrive with the progress of the season. Crop 2015/16 2014/15 2013/14 Wheat 0.120 0.206 0.415 Pulses 2.065 2.131 2.047 Cereals 2.704 1.429 2.132 Oilseeds 0.943 2.083 1.802 Rice -- -- -- Total 5.834 5.848 6.396 (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)