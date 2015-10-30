MUMBAI, Oct 30 Indian farmers have cultivated
winter-sown crops on 5.83 million hectares so far this year,
down just 0.24 percent from a year ago as the first back-to-back
drought in three decades depleted soil moisture and reservoir
levels.
The country received 14 percent lower rains than normal in
the June-September monsoon season due to the El Nino weather
pattern, which can lead to scorching weather across Asia and
heavy rains and floods in South America.
Though agriculture accounts for about 15 percent of India's
$2 trillion economy, three-fifths of its 1.25 billion people
depend on it for their livelihood.
The following table gives the sown area of the main winter
crops as on Oct. 30 against the year-earlier period, in million
hectares.
All figures are provisional and are subject to revision as
updates arrive with the progress of the season.
Crop 2015/16 2014/15 2013/14
Wheat 0.120 0.206 0.415
Pulses 2.065 2.131 2.047
Cereals 2.704 1.429 2.132
Oilseeds 0.943 2.083 1.802
Rice -- -- --
Total 5.834 5.848 6.396
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)