Nov 6 India's farmers have grown winter-sown crops on 8.40 million hectares so far this year, down 3.8 percent from a year ago, as the first back-to-back drought in three decades diminished soil moisture and dried up reservoirs. The country received 14 percent lower rains than normal in the June-September monsoon season due to the El Nino phenomenon, which can lead to scorching weather across Asia and heavy rains and floods in South America. Though agriculture accounts for about 15 percent of India's $2 trillion economy, three-fifths of its 1.25 billion people depend on it for their livelihood. The following table gives the sown area of the main winter crops as on Nov. 6 against the year-earlier period, in million hectares. All figures are provisional and are subject to revision as updates arrive with the progress of the season. The total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. Crop 2015/16 2014/15 2013/14 Wheat 0.28 0.45 1.52 Pulses 2.87 2.97 3.78 Cereals 3.25 2.11 2.59 Oilseeds 1.99 3.18 2.89 Rice 0.01 0.02 0.03 Total 8.40 8.73 10.81 (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal in NEW DELHI; Editing by Sunil Nair)