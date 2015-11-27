Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Nov 27 Indian farmers have grown winter-sown crops on 31.80 million hectares so far this year, down 14.7 percent from a year earlier, as the first back-to-back drought in three decades depleted soil moisture and dried up reservoirs. The country received 14 percent lower rains than normal in the June-September monsoon season due to the El Nino weather pattern, which can lead to scorching weather across Asia and heavy rains and floods in South America. Though agriculture accounts for about 15 percent of India's $2 trillion economy, three-fifths of its 1.25 billion people depend on it for their livelihood. The following table gives the sown area of the main winter crops as on Nov. 27 against the year-earlier period, in million hectares. All figures are provisional and are subject to revision as updates arrive with the progress of the season. The total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. Crop 2015/16 2014/15 2013/14 Wheat 11.73 16.16 17.94 Pulses 9.09 9.78 10.50 Cereals 4.44 3.75 4.05 Oilseeds 5.71 6.57 7.00 Rice 0.83 1.00 0.11 Total 31.80 37.26 39.59 (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal in NEW DELHI; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12