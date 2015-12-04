Dec 4 Indian farmers have grown winter-sown crops on 37.03 million hectares so far this year, down 15.6 percent from a year earlier, as the first back-to-back drought in three decades depleted soil moisture and dried up reservoirs. The country received 14 percent lower rains than average in the June-September monsoon season due to the El Nino weather pattern, which can lead to scorching weather across Asia and heavy rains and floods in South America. Though agriculture accounts for about 15 percent of India's $2 trillion economy, three-fifths of its 1.25 billion people depend on it for their livelihood. The following table gives the provisional sown area of the main winter crops as on Dec. 4 against the year-earlier period, in million hectares. The total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. Crop 2015/16 2014/15 2013/14 Wheat 15.26 20.86 21.41 Pulses 10.04 10.61 11.49 Cereals 4.67 4.30 4.55 Oilseeds 6.19 6.90 7.47 Rice 0.87 1.12 0.13 Total 37.03 43.88 45.04 (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal in NEW DELHI; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)