Dec 11 Indian farmers have grown winter-sown crops on 44.23 million hectares so far this year, down 9.1 percent from a year earlier, as the first back-to-back drought in three decades depleted soil moisture and dried up reservoirs, government data showed on Friday. The country received 14 percent lower rainfall than average in the June-September monsoon season due to the El Nino weather pattern, which can lead to scorching weather across Asia and heavy rains and floods in South America. Though agriculture accounts for about 15 percent of India's $2 trillion economy, three-fifths of its 1.25 billion people depend on it for their livelihood. The following table gives the provisional sown area of the main winter crops as on Dec. 11 against the year-earlier period, in million hectares. The total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. Crop 2015/16 2014/15 2013/14 Wheat 20.23 24.19 25.38 Pulses 11.45 11.53 12.36 Cereals 4.89 4.54 5.02 Oilseeds 6.57 7.12 7.78 Rice 1.09 1.29 0.16 Total 44.23 48.67 50.70 (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal in NEW DELHI; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)