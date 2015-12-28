Dec 28 India's farmers have pushed back planting
of crops such as wheat and rapeseed, the main winter oilseed,
raising fears of lower output and higher vegetable oil imports
by the world's biggest buyer of the cooking ingredient.
Earlier this month, India cut its economic growth target to
7-7.5 percent for the fiscal year to March 2016 against its
previous forecast of 8.1-8.5 percent at a time when sowing
continues to lag normal progress.
Any further fall in farm output could hurt the South Asian
nation's growth as agriculture makes up for about 15 percent of
its $2.1 trillion economy and employs nearly 60 percent of its
1.2 billion people.
The first back-to-back drought in nearly three decades has
drained the soil of precious moisture and the water level in
reservoirs has receded, leading to a 3.7 percent fall in crop
plantings so far in the season beginning Oct. 1, provisional
data from the farm ministry showed.
Although India has reasonably robust stocks of wheat, any
drop in rapeseed sowing and output will force New Delhi to buy
more palm oil from Malaysia and Indonesia and soyoil from Brazil
and Argentina.
India's vegetable oil imports in November rose 13 percent
from a year ago to 1.34 million tonnes.
Asia's third largest economy needs an extra 1 million tonnes
of vegetable oil every year due to its rising population.
The following figures are in million hectares. Some numbers
have been rounded off.
Crop 2015/16 2014/15
Wheat 25.94 27.96
Pulses 12.60 12.48
Cereals 5.29 4.78
Rapeseed & Mustard 5.98 6.40
Other Oilseeds 0.99 1.04
Rice 1.22 1.36
Total 52.01 54.02
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal in NEW DELHI; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)