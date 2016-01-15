Jan 15 India's farmers have planted winter crops on 57.7 million hectares so far this season, down nearly 3 percent from a year earlier, raising fears that drought will drive down farm output. The winter crop planting season began on October 1 2015. The country's first back-to-back drought in nearly three decades and warm winters could hit the production of important crops like wheat and rapeseed. Rapeseed acreage is down 3.3 percent, while wheat planting is 4.8 percent lower, according to data released by India's federal farm ministry on Friday. Though agriculture accounts for about 15 percent of the south Asian nation's $2 trillion economy, three-fifths of its 1.25 billion people depend on it for their livelihood. The following figures are in million hectares. Some numbers have been rounded off. CROP 2015/16 2014/15 Wheat 28.90 30.35 Pulses 13.64 13.99 Cereals 5.82 5.46 Rapeseed & Mustard 6.29 6.50 Other Oilseeds 1.20 1.28 Rice 1.88 2.0 Total 57.73 59.58 (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal in NEW DELHI; Editing by Katharine Houreld)